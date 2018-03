Five-time grammy winner and Ohio native Kathleen Battle will present stories and spirituals inspired by the extraordinary journey to freedom during times of slavery, which she only performs in cities along the Underground Railroad. This event will also showcase local treasures, including the Clarence Smith Community Chorus and the Voices at BGSU. $49-$89. 7:30pm.

2445 Monroe St.

419-255-8000 | Toledosymphony.com