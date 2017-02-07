The Valentine Theatre, large enough to attract major talent, but small enough to provide an intimate experience, hosts Five-time Grammy Award-winning songstress Dianne Reeves via the Valentine Theatre Velvet Vocals Series. A master of scat, bossa nova, jazz solos and sultry ballads, Reeves has been called one of the most compelling vocalists in jazz for her “sense of song.” A big voice in the style of Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald, Reeves has a backing trio to lay down beats that will make you bop. 7:30. Tuesday, February 28. $68-$93.

Valentine Theatre | 410 Adams St.

419-242-2787 | valentinetheatre.com