Ann Wilson of Heart at Centennial Terrace

The ‘80s were responsible for some of the worst trends in fashion, food and art, but they got the music right. Arguably, the ‘80s were the era when girls rocked the hardest— and the hardest rocking of 80’s girls were sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson of the band Heart.

Responsible for such hits as “Barracuda,” “Alone” and “What About Love”, the band split after a controversy, but each sister still tours independently and lead singer Ann, brings her show, Ann Wilson of Heart, to the Centennial Terrace.

Revisit 80’s hard rock feminism at this outdoor stage event.

8pm. Thursday, August 10. $49.50/reserved $32/general. Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd.,

419-885-7106. centennialterrace.org