Roots and folk singer Kiya Heartwood found herself feeling at home during the 1987 SXSW musical festival with her former band Stealin Horses and now serves as the Artistic Director of the People’s Orchestra of Austin. Sliding scale donation of $10-$20, at the door. 6:30pm. Friday, September 22.

People Called Women bookstore

6060 Renaissance Pl. | 419-469-8983

Peoplecalledwomen.com