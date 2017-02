Join the Art Tatum Jazz Society at Shorty’s Back Forty for the album release party of Lauren Smith’s “Threshold.” Smith will be joined by Gene Parker (piano and flute), Ray Parker (bass) and Sam Miller (drums) during an intimate concert. Cash bar, food for purchase. 6:30-8:30pm. Monday, February 13. $25/Art Tatum Members, $35/non-members, $15/students.

Shorty’s Back Forty | 5215 Monroe St.

419-241-5299 | arttatumsociety.com