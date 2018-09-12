90s Hip Hop Nostalgia At The Stranahan Theater

Wake up, wake up, wake up it’s the 21st of the month and Cleveland-based rap legends Bone Thugs-n-Harmony are back in town for another evening of 90s hip hop nostalgia, plus fresh releases and songs from the 2017 album New Waves. Alongside, catch the Ying Yang Twins, Twista, and Do or Die for one of Toledo’s biggest evenings of top 40 rap in recent memory. Never thought you could “get low” at the Stranahan Theater? This is your chance.

$38-$48

8pm | Friday | 9.21

Stranahan Theater | 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd.

419-381-8851 | Etix.com