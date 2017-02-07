Features Bass guitarist Nep Sindel talks Toledo rock By Jeff KlimaFebruary 7, 2017 24 Hours of music in the Glass City By Jeff McGinnisFebruary 7, 2017 Good Personalities perform ‘Together’ at Culture Clash: New music from Toledo’s dream pop duo By Michael PierceJanuary 26, 2017 Remembering Pat O’Connor: A local guru of sound By Kayla WilliamsJanuary 10, 2017 New Year’s Day with the Antivillains: Toledo’s home-grown heroes perform their 3rd annual New Year’s Day show at TMA By Michael PierceDecember 27, 2016 Dominick Gray returns to Toledo to perform at the TMA’s GlasSalon By Michael PierceDecember 20, 2016