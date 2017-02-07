Features

Nep-Sindel-Toledo-Rock-Music2

Bass guitarist Nep Sindel talks Toledo rock

February 7, 2017
Live-Music-Toledo

24 Hours of music in the Glass City

February 7, 2017
goodpersonalities

Good Personalities perform ‘Together’ at Culture Clash: New music from Toledo’s dream pop duo

January 26, 2017
PATCCpat

Remembering Pat O’Connor: A local guru of sound

January 10, 2017
antivillians

New Year’s Day with the Antivillains: Toledo’s home-grown heroes perform their 3rd annual New Year’s Day show at TMA

December 27, 2016
Since graduating from the Toledo School for the Arts in 2008, Gray has worked as a career musician.

Dominick Gray returns to Toledo to perform at the TMA’s GlasSalon

December 20, 2016