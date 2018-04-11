2018 Hensville Park Concert Series

Hensville isn’t all baseball— during the summer, the Owens Corning Stage, at Hensville Park adjacent to Fifth Third Field, hosts national acts. A fantastic lineup of country, blues and Southern rock bands includes: Blues Traveler (Saturday, July 7), Blackberry Smoke (Thursday, August 23), and Montgomery Gentry (Thursday, September 6). Flock and FINatics members, the exclusive clubs for Mud Hen and Walleye ticket plan holders, will receive discounted tickets, priced at $32. Prices for the general public: $37 for advanced tickets, $40 at the gate.

Hensville Live! Postgame Concert Series

After the competitive heat of a long game, loosen up and blow off some steam at the Owens Corning Stage for with some postgame music, in a series that would be held after every Friday and Saturday Mud Hens home game between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day. Free and open to the public, you don’t even have to attend a game to enjoy the concerts.

Fri., 5.25 – Live Bullet Detroit Bob Seger Tribute Show

Sat., 5.26 – Boffo

Fri., 6.8 – 56daze, 80’s Party

Sat., 6.9 – Venyx

Fri., 6.15 – Motor City Soul, Motown Tribute Show

Sat., 6.16 – Not Fast Enuff, #Youwilldobetterintoledo Party

Fri., 6.29 – Brent Lowry & The Drifters

Sat., 6.30 – Zodiac Click

Sun., 7.1 – Nashville Crush

Tues., 7.3 – Flatline Revival, Rock ‘n’ Blast

Fri., 7.20 – Arctic Clam

Sat., 7.21 – Organized K-os

Fri., 8.3 – Distant Cousinz

Sat., 8.4 – Fu5ion

Fri., 8.17 – Eric Sowers Band

Sat., 8.18 – Hard Days Night Beatles Tribute Show

Fri., 8.24 – The Skittle Bots, 90’s Party

Sat., 8.25 – Detroit Rock City Kiss Tribute Show