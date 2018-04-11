2018 Hensville Park Concert Series

Hensville isn’t all baseball— during the summer, the Owens Corning Stage, at Hensville Park adjacent to Fifth Third Field, hosts national acts. A fantastic lineup of country, blues and Southern rock bands includes: Blues Traveler (Saturday, July 7), Blackberry Smoke (Thursday, August 23), and Montgomery Gentry (Thursday, September 6). Flock and FINatics members, the exclusive clubs for Mud Hen and Walleye ticket plan holders, will receive discounted tickets, priced at $32. Prices for the general public: $37 for advanced tickets, $40 at the gate.
Hensville Live! Postgame Concert Series
After the competitive heat of a long game, loosen up and blow off some steam at the Owens Corning Stage for with some postgame music, in a series that would be held after every Friday and Saturday Mud Hens home game between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day. Free and open to the public, you don’t even have to attend a game to enjoy the concerts.
Fri., 5.25 – Live Bullet Detroit Bob Seger Tribute Show
Sat., 5.26 – Boffo
Fri., 6.8 – 56daze, 80’s Party
Sat., 6.9 – Venyx
Fri., 6.15 – Motor City Soul, Motown Tribute Show
Sat., 6.16 – Not Fast Enuff, #Youwilldobetterintoledo Party
Fri., 6.29 – Brent Lowry & The Drifters
Sat., 6.30 – Zodiac Click
Sun., 7.1 – Nashville Crush
Tues., 7.3 – Flatline Revival, Rock ‘n’ Blast
Fri., 7.20 – Arctic Clam
Sat., 7.21 – Organized K-os
Fri., 8.3 – Distant Cousinz
Sat., 8.4 – Fu5ion
Fri., 8.17 – Eric Sowers Band
Sat., 8.18 – Hard Days Night Beatles Tribute Show
Fri., 8.24 – The Skittle Bots, 90’s Party
Sat., 8.25 – Detroit Rock City Kiss Tribute Show