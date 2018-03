Help support a good cause and enjoy a day filled with live music during Project iAm’s 11th Acoustics of Autism event, featuring over 60 musicians at six adjacent venues. All donations go directly into a scholarship fund that supports families affected by autism. Sunday, March 4, noon through 2am.

The Village Idiot and surrounding area

309 Conant St., Maumee

419-514-9817 | acousticsforautism.com | Free