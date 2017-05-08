Name: Steve Hamilton

Occupation: General Manager at Seagate Office Products

Years lived in Toledo: 35 years (on and off)

The Toledo Zoo is the place in Toledo I’m most proud of.

The best meal I had in Toledo was the Lava Rock Steak at Smokehouse Bistro.

The Rib Off is my favorite annual event.

A business Toledo needs (but doesn’t have) is White Castle.

My favorite piece of local art/architecture is the boys and girls looking through the fence statue at Mud Hens stadium (get proper name of statue).

I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m walking through Oak Openings.

The street I drive on/walk on most often is Holland Sylvania Rd.

The best time I ever had in Toledo was at the old sports arena because I saw my first concert there (John Mellencamp).

One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is spend more time downtown.

If I could change one thing about Toledo, I would fix all the potholes.

If I knew I could get away with it, I would take down all the “Hamilton” street signs and hang them in my garage.

The best view in Toledo is the Veteran’s Skyway Bridge.

When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to visit Michael’s Café when I get back.

The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is JC’s Comics N’ More in Sylvania.

The best ice cream in Toledo can be found at Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt.

The most underrated thing in Toledo is the Metroparks.

The most overrated thing in Toledo is the glass exhibit at the Art Museum.