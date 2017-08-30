TOLEDO ACCORDING TO… Paula Hicks Hudson

Toledo Museum of Art is the place in Toledo I’m most proud of.
The best meal I had in Toledo was breakfast at Pam’s Corner
Old West End Fest is my favorite annual event.
A business Toledo needs (but doesn’t have) is bike sharing.
My favorite piece of local art/architecture is the aquarium at the Toledo Zoo.
I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m near the Maumee River.
The street I drive on/walk on most often is Robinwood.
The best time I ever had in Toledo was at Ottawa Park because I am in a natural setting within the urban core of Toledo.
One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo but haven’t is walk over the high-level bridge.
If I could change one thing about Toledo I would change the negative attitudes about the city.
If I knew I could get away with it I would read mystery novels all day.
The best view in Toledo is Middle Grounds Metropark.
When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to have an OWE latte from Black Kite Coffee when I get back.
The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me in is Michael’s Café.
The best ice cream in Toledo can be found at I can’t decide! So many
great ones.
If Toledo had a new motto, it would be we’re all moving forward together.
The most underrated thing in Toledo is the airport.