TOLEDO ACCORDING TO… Pam Weirauch (Why Rock)

Name: Pam Weirauch

Years lived in Toledo: 40

Occupation: Owner of Pam’s Corner, Ltd. for 15 years

My story, in (about) one sentence: I keeps things simple, I say what I mean, I give with a joyful heart. Integrity and compassion mean a lot to me.

The best meal I had in Toledo was the grilled tuna steak with

shiitake and mushroom brandy sauce from Restaurant Chiba.

My favorite pieces of local art/architecture are the Toledo Museum of Art, the downtown library and the Valentine Theatre.



I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m with people I love and when I am outside or near water.

The street I drive on/walk on most often is Collingwood Blvd.

The best time I ever had in Toledo was a fews years back at a Fashionably Late party at Centennial Terrace. The music, my companion, the weather, the band, that night had it all. It was magical and I danced the most I have ever danced.

If I could change one thing about Toledo: I would get Samantha from Bewitched to repair our roads. All at once. No more orange cones for months on end.

If I knew I could get away with it, I would throw a pop up dance party to happen at 2am on the Glass City Skyway/ Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The best view in Toledo is the Walbridge Park walk/bike trail along the river at sunrise.

When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to get back to the Ann Manor Whine Wednesday gathering. A nice, diverse group of people with a variety of interests.

The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is Pam’s Corner, Ltd.

When I’m craving pizza, I go to J & G’s or the Village Idiot.



The most underrated thing in Toledo is the compassionate nature of our residents.

The artists and musicians I love are: Ramona Collins, Kelly Broadway, Kim Buehler, Lori Le Fevre, TJO, Quartet Bernadette, Chefs of Dixieland, Jeff Stewart, Meredith Wenzel.

To find inspiration, I: go to Wildwood, the library, a cooking class or have a heart to heart with my friend Natalie.

I always brag about our: metroparks and the TMA.

The Toledoans I most admire are: Carol Dunn, Paula Fall, Stacy Jurich, Paula Ross, Jim Moeller. Wow—there are so many others, but that is a great start.