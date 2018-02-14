TOLEDO ACCORDING TO… Ommi Aponte

Ommi Aponte

Years lived in Toledo: 2



Occupation: Reception Supervisor, Renaissance Hotel

My story, in one sentence: A long series of goodbyes…or hellos, depending on your outlook.

One song lyric to describe my ideal self: “I’m a man with a mission, in two or three editions and I’m giving you a longing look…Everyday I write the book” by Elvis Costello.

Most people know me for: Running around the hotel.

I wish more people knew me for: The contents of my character.

The best thing I’ve ever eaten in Toledo was: “The Godfather” Stromboli @ Calvino’s.

The street I drive on/walk on most often is: Monroe. You get the full spectrum of historic neighborhoods and museums leading straight into the heart of the city.

The best time I ever had in Toledo: The best times are yet to be had…

If I could change one thing about Toledo: Better conditions for the river.

If I knew I could get away with it, I would: Sail around the world…that’s a childhood memory that I still have on the back burner. Watching the boats on the river from the hotel’s view is a pretty good catalyst.

The best view in Toledo: The Heights! Hands Down! Panoramic city views right by the river, there’s no question about it. It’s like a different world up there!

When I’m craving True Mexican fare, I go to: La Paloma Pastries on Broadway. The most authentic tasting tamales and flan cake I’ve ever had the pleasure of savoring. Nothing else will do!

The artists and musicians I love: There is so much art and music that I come face to face with every day at the hotel. Adam Sanzenbacher has some of his pieces permanently on display there. Rick Ruiz just did some amazing renderings and paintings for a local antiques’ collector that I love. Joe Woods is playing a soundtrack in my head right now. He’ll be featured at our next hotel activation on the 23rd. I can’t wait until our location is included in the Art Loop on April 19th. It’s everything our hotel embraces.

If I could apologize to anyone, it would be: My sister, I know that she really needed me, and I wanted so badly to be there for her…

My ideal day looks like, from morning to night: The metroparks at sunrise are a great excuse for me to disappear into nature. Grab some brunch @ Glass City Café, crash a workshop at Handmade Toledo and maybe meet up with some co-workers at the Tin Can after hours. What ensues after that…let the city guide you.

The thing I truly need to let go of: Over-analyzing EVERYTHING!

The reason I am most proud of myself right now: Is that I’ve proven my ability to be successful and land on my feet wherever the road leads.

What makes me truly feel alive: Explosions of creativity/ acknowledging the signs of the universe when it speaks to me.

Three negative adjectives to describe Toledo, three positive adjectives to describe Toledo, and the adjective from that list that best describes me: Negative: Overlooked, Underappreciated and Struggling. Positive: Resilient, Unwavering, and Established. As for me….Resilient. I could be the spokesman!

The Toledoan I’ve met in passing that I’d love to get coffee with: Jamie Farr. I would probably spit my coffee out! Too funny!

The hardest decision I have made in the past year: was probably money related.

The last time I had a serious-oh-my-god-my-stomach-hurts-now belly laugh was when: Watching Lookalikes on Netflix!

When I was in High School, I probably would have been described as: The one to watch.

If I met the 16-year-old me, he would:

Tell me not to worry so much…it clearly didn’t change or benefit the outcome of anything. You’ll never get that time back.

My first kiss in Toledo was: … the one that stole my heart forever!

If you could have a drink with any person or character— fictional, real, living or past— who would it be, what would you drink, and why? The perfect glass of scotch with Robert Frost…. because the workings of that man’s mind continue to inspire and amaze me.

My favorite local people to follow on social media are: #Toledomatters & #Renhotels of course.