Toledo According to Micah Joseph Risher

Owner/Operator of Wesley’s Bar (1201 Adams St.) & Yer Mom’s House Of Eats (316 N. Michigan Ave., across from the Main Branch of the Library)

Years lived in Toledo: 1978-1987, 2001-Present

Small businesses, locally owned restaurants, and venues for local artists and crafters are the places in Toledo I’m most proud of.

The best meal I had in Toledo was the Omakase at Kengo’s Yakitori & Sushi.

My favorite piece of local art/architecture is either The Pythian Castle or Ted’s Hamburgers.

I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m having wine or whiskey while walking on Adams Street, surrounded by the city I love and the people who call it home.

Pride Toledo is easily my favorite annual event. The only thing in the closet on Adams Street is ignorance.

The best time I ever had in Toledo was on my 39th birthday because I drank and smoked and laughed and danced all night at Wesley’s and Manhattan’s with people I love most in the world, got spanked by the male revue at Georgjz419 and capped the night with drunk grub at Freeway Diner… and never got sick.

One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is go streaking.

If I could change one thing about Toledo, I would sink money into improving the school system and developing young minds. If we aren’t bettering ourselves as a species then we merely live to exist.

If I knew I could get away with it, I would run for mayor…but who has time for that headache?!?

The best view in Toledo is midnight at Zombie Crawl on Adams Street from the roof of the Toledo City Paper Building.

When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to have the food at Beirut when I get back.

A business Toledo needs (but doesn’t have) is a camping/

hiking/backpacking/mountaineering center.

The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is Wesley’s Bar, because they haven’t opened a dispensary here yet.

The best ice cream in Toledo can be found at Charlie’s Ice Cream on Sylvania Ave.

The most underrated thing in Toledo is how goddamn great Toledo is. There’s something for everyone, even the mouth breathers.

The most overrated thing in Toledo is how Promedica is “saving downtown”. Things have been getting bad ass in Uptown/Downtown for the last 10 years. We know what we need and we’re building it ourselves.