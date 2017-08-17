TOLEDO ACCORDING TO… Mayoral Candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz

Occupation: Lucas County Treasurer

& 2017 Toledo Mayoral Candidate (D)

Years in Toledo: I’ve lived in Toledo my entire life– 44 years.

The Zoo is the Toledo place I’m most proud of.

The best Toledo meal is the Jon Boy (double decker grilled beef patties with Texas Toast, bacon and cheese) at Doc Watson’s.



The town I love to hate is Ann Arbor because I am an OSU fan.

My favorite piece of local architecture is the clock tower at the University of Toledo.

I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m in any one of our Metroparks.

The street I drive/walk on most often is Bancroft.

My best times in Toledo were at the Toledo Sports Arena. I loved The Goal Diggers, and I saw my first concert there: Public Enemy & DJ Jazzy Jeff, opening for Run–D.M.C.



Mud Hens Opening Day is my favorite annual event.

One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo but haven’t is the Partners in Education Dragon Boat Races.

If I could change one thing it would be people’s attitudes about Toledo.



If I knew I could get away with it, I would rig the World Series so the Cleveland Indians would win, because I fear they are never going to win fair and square.

The best view in Toledo is under the Anthony Wayne Bridge at the new Middlegrounds Metropark.

When I am away from Toledo, I can’t wait to have a Tony Packo’s hot dog when I get back.

The Toledo business you are most likely to find me in is any bowling alley.

The best ice cream in Toledo can be found at Handel’s on Secor.

If Toledo had a new motto, it would be Together We Can Do Better in Toledo.

The most underrated thing in Toledo is the young entrepreneurs who see the city’s potential and are investing in it.

The most overrated thing in Toledo is the status quo.