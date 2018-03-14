Toledo According to… Linda Parra

Years lived in Toledo: 18

Occupation: Founder-President of Nuestra Gente Community Projects, Inc., and 96.5 FM Nuestra Gente

My story, in one sentence: I came to the United States in 2000, learned to speak English, started a nonprofit, finished my degree, and started the first 24 hour Spanish radio station in Toledo.

One song lyric to describe my ideal self: “We are the world. We are the children. We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving” by Michael Jackson.

Most people know me for: Through the work of our nonprofit, my radio program, and the church community, where I am very active.

The street I drive on/walk on most often is: Anthony Wayne Trail.

The best time I ever had in Toledo: The days when we were putting together the radio station. I learned so much, and I was so excited about what I was doing. I was working to make my dream a reality, and that’s so exciting.

We will have a fundraiser for the radio station to buy more equipment on Monday, March 19 at 5:30pm at El Camino Real (2500 W. Sylvania Ave. Toledo)

If I could change one thing about Toledo: Make the city more beautiful– is one of the things I mentioned to the previous mayor in an interview.

The best view in Toledo: The Docks, Promenade Park, and Middlegrounds Park

The Toledoan I most admire: Artists of painting, crafts, jewelry, wood, and musicians that, every day through their wonderful works, give their best for the arts here in Toledo.

My ideal day look like, from morning to night: My days are very busy. A good day is when I complete my whole agenda. The best days are when we are helping people through Nuestra Gente service programs.

The reason I am most proud of myself right now: Working on our mission through Nuestra Community Projects, Inc., and Nuestra Gente 96.5 FM



What makes me truly feel alive: Helping others.

The Toledoan I’ve met in passing that I’d love to get coffee with: The University of Toledo—My Alma Mater, President Dr. Sharon Gaber

Favorite festival: The Barrio Latino Art Festival, celebrates diversity, innovation, and creative achievement—is been planned for Sunday August 12, 2018—by supporting artists, promoting artistic expression, and creating funds for local charitable organizations.