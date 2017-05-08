Name: Justin Feldkamp

Occupation: Sports Director at 13abc WTVG

Years lived in Toledo: Two

My family’s home is the place in Toledo I’m most proud of.

The best meal I had in was the prime filet at Element 112.

Mud Hens Opening Day is my favorite annual event.

My favorite piece of local art/architecture is the mural of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Broadway Street.

I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m sitting on a bench, looking out at the lake at Olander Park. The street I drive on/walk on most often is Dorr Street to and from work.

xxx



The best time I ever had in Toledo was watching my kids’ eyes light up watching the downtown summer fireworks.

One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is eat one of Tony Packo’s famous hot dogs.

The best ice cream in Toledo can be found at Mr. Freeze.

When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to go to the Zoo’s Lights Before Christmas when I get back.

If Toledo had a new motto, it would be “Join in on all the fun.” The most underrated thing in Toledo is the Tournament.

The best view in Toledo is on top of the dugout at Fifth Third Field looking out toward Hensville.

The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is the King Road Branch Library.

FUN FACT: Justin is Married to Kimberly Feldkamp, Assignment Editor for our sister publication, Toledo Area Parent News.