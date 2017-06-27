Years lived in Toledo: my entire natural life

The Toledo Museum of Art is the place in Toledo I’m most proud of.



The best meal I had in Toledo was the chicken maklouba at Sidon Lebanese.

Old West End Festival is my favorite annual event.

My favorite piece of local art is the Frank Gehry designed Center for Visual Arts.

I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m running at Wildwood.

The street I drive on/walk on most often is Adams Street.

The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is The Attic on Adams.

The best time I ever had in Toledo was sneaking into the Sundance drive-in as a child to see a double feature of The Lion King and Austin Powers.

One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is go to Pho Viet Nam!

If I could change one thing about Toledo, I would set a precedent to other cities that inclusive growth is possible.

If I knew (my thighs) could get away with it, I would live exclusively off of All Crumbs English muffins.



The best view in Toledo is driving over the MLK bridge.

When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to have La Michoacana’s street tacos when I get back.

The best ice cream in Toledo can be found at Rachel’s Handmade Ice Cream.

The nearby city I love to hate on is Columbus because football.

If Toledo had a new motto, it would be “Eclectic Attempts” or “Keep Trying!”

The most underrated thing in Toledo is taking care of the Great Lakes and the Maumee River.

The most overrated thing in Toledo is drinking everyday.