Attend the Toledo Black Authors Book Expo on July 8 where authors will take to the stage to talk about their featured works, as well as to showcase their books at product tables. Meet the talented individuals and pick up a new read while you’re at it.

4-6pm | Sunday, July 8

Frederick Douglass Community Assoc. | 1001 Indiana Ave

419-244-6722 | facebook.com/fdcatoledo | Free