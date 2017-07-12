To attend or not attend… Poetry Uncloistered

“Poetry is truth in its Sunday clothes,” said Joseph Roux, but don’t feel like you have to dress to impress when Calvino’s Restaurant hosts their monthly Poetry Uncloistered event.

Special guest poets, including Dianne Borsenik, will perform selected readings with an open mic opportunity for the public, with a five minute limit on public readings. A limited menu will be available, as well as drinks, for purchase.

Donations will be accepted for the Library Legacy Foundation, a non-profit that supports the Lucas County Public Library and its numerous programs.

6-8pm. Sunday, August 13.

Calvino’s Restaurant, 3143 W. Central Ave.,

419-531-5100. calvinostoledo.com Free