Gathering Volumes Bookstore welcomes author, Mark Cramer, for a celebration on his new book release, The History of Karate and the Masters Who Made It. Learn the history of traditional Okinawan and Japanese karate from great masters along with detailed descriptions on the different styles of martial arts. Get your copy signed at this event and meet with Cramer, who has practiced and taught karate for more than 40 years.

5:30-7:30pm | Saturday, July 21

Gathering Volumes | 196 E South Boundary, Perrsyburg

567-336-6188 | gatheringvolumes.com | Free