The Frogtown Storytelling Guild celebrates the 17th annual Tellabration!

The popularity of audiobooks confirms a childhood creature comfort— listening to a story is a magical experience. The Frogtown Storytelling Guild will celebrate the 17th annual Tellabration! concert, featuring guest speaker Larry Castleberry. A Japanese martial art instructor of Aikido, the Detroit-based storyteller, freelance voice actor and narrator weaves together martial arts lessons of discipline, perseverance and focus with lessons and experiences from his own life. $10. 7-9pm. Friday, November 3.

Maumee Indoor Theater

601 Conant St., Maumee | 419-350-1454 sites.google.com/site/frogtownstorytellers