Spoken Toledo’s open mic on Folk Tales & Local Legends

What’s the difference between a rumor and a folk story? What is it about a small pond that attracts big fish? Hear unique stories from locals during Spoken Toledo’s next storytelling event,

Spoken: Folk Tales & Local Legends. Ten featured locals will tell stories on the theme, followed by a half-hour open mic to give the audience a chance to join in. Both the favorite featured storyteller and favorite open mic storyteller will receive a $25 gift card to the Original Sub Shop & Deli. Toledo Spirits will provide cocktails at a cash bar. Proceeds benefit The Ohio Theatre.

$5 suggested donation.

7-9:30pm. Thursday, December 7.

The Original Sub Shop & Deli, 402 Broadway St.,

419-243-4857. | facebook.com/SpokenToledo