Read and Eat

On Monday, August 14 the Walbridge Branch Library invites you to bring a dish to share, made from recipes found in The Hungry Girl: Clean and Hungry cookbook by Lisa Lillien.

The ongoing Page to Table series, hosted by Kristen Wetzel and Jenny Swope, selects a different cookbook monthly for participants to experience different dishes while mingling with fellow enthusiasts. Everyone is welcome and no prior registration is required.

The event will be held in the second-floor meeting room.

6:30pm. Monday, August 14.

Wood County District Public Library Walbridge Branch,

108 N. Main St., Walbridge.

419-666-9900. wcdpl.org Free