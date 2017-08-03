Professional nature photographer Rick Lieder presents first solo show

Nature and photography go together like peanut butter and jelly. As a professional nature photographer, Rick Lieder knows this all too well. See 90 of his photographs during his solo show “Wild Light” at the National Center for Nature Photography. Lieder’s work is featured in a series of stunning picture books—Step Gently Out, Sweep Up the Sun, Among a Thousand Fireflies and the just-released Wake Up!—with his co-author Helen Frost. Signed copies of the books will be available during BugFest (Saturday, August 19). On view through the end of August. 10am-4pm. Starts Saturday, August 19.

National Center for Nature Photography at Secor Metropark

10001 Central Ave. | Berkey

419-407-9793 | metroparkstoledo.com