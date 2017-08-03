Poetry Speaks to feature special guest author James Siegel

Put on a beret, pour the coffee and snap your fingers when Poetry Speaks goes off at the downtown Library. Hosted by Toledo Poet Laureate Jim Ferris, the event will feature special guest James Siegel, author of How Ghosts Travel. Spiegel, a finalist for the Ohioana Book Award, travels from San Francisco, where he hosts a poetry event called Literary Speakeasy. There will also be performances and readings by Cathryn Essinger, Jonie McIntire, and Myrna Stone. 6:30-8:30pm. Wednesday, August 23.

Toledo Lucas County Public Library McMaster Center

325 Michigan Ave. | 419-259-5200 | toledolibrary.org