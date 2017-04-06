Want to write an ode to your zip code? We’re teaming up with the Toledo Fair Housing Center, The Arts Commission and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library again for our Ode to the Zip Code poetry contest.

Toledo-area residents can enter this free poetry competition by submitting a poem based on their zip code. Each entry should be an acrostic, haiku-like poem: simply determine your zip code, and write a 5 line poem where the amount of words in each line are dictated by the digit. Top entries will be featured in the Toledo City Paper and the authors will be invited to perform their poem live on 419 Day at the Main Library. Winners receive cash prizes.

Submissions will be accepted from Wednesday, February 8 through Monday, March 20.

Poems must be five lines each, with the number of words in each line determined by the corresponding digit in your zip code.

No more than three submissions per poet will be accepted.

All submissions will be juried and published online.

ALL SUBMISSIONS MUST BE SUITABLE FOR PUBLIC CONSUMPTION TO BE CONSIDERED.

Employees of presenting partner organizations are not eligible to enter.

Judges decisions are final and binding.

Winners will be notified by email.