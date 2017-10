Want to connect with your favorite local authors? There’s a good chance they will be at the two-day Glass City Author Event, as more than 120 wordsmiths head down to the Seagate Convention Center to meet the fans, sell books and mingle. Attending authors include AJ Norris, ZN Willett and Emma Rider. A $25 VIP ticket will get you in an hour early. 11am-5pm Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29. $10.

Seagate Convention Center

401 Jefferson Ave.

glasscityauthorevent.weebly.com