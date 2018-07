Everyone has times when they feel lost or yearn for more meaning from life. In Mallika Chopra’s chronicle, Living with Intent: My Somewhat Messy Journey to Purpose, Peace and Joy, she shares her experience finding balance in her life. Meet with the writer as she discusses her book and join her in a meditation to follow.

9-10am | Tuesday, July 10

Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion | 2444 Monroe St

419-255-8000 | toledomuseum.org | Free