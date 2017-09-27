Local author Julie Arnold to read at Gathering Volumes

Treasure is at the center of author Julie Arnold’s novel Gold in the Dust— find out more when you head down to Gathering Volumes to listen to the local author read a selection from her novel. Dr. Helena Thessaylia, an archaeologist hunting a fabled treasure in Syria, experiences danger and adventure when her quest becomes a subject of interest for terrorists. Her upcoming wedding just adds to the frustration. Arnold will sign copies of her book after the reading. 1-3pm. Sunday, October 29.

Gathering Volumes

196 E. South Boundary St. | Perrysburg

567-336-6188 | gatheringvolumes.com