You’re going to want to be at a local bookstore (or four) to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 29. Here’s the rundown on local book shops that have events planned:

Gathering Volumes is opening an hour early, loading their schedule with an assortment of activities, including a coffee-and-donuts storytime, live music, author talks, food trucks and door prizes throughout the day. Mom’s Mobile Mission will be collecting non-perishable food donations. 10am.

196 E. South Boundary St. | Perrysburg | 567-336-6188 | gatheringvolumes.com

Encore Books is offering a free novel from their Hardcover Room or 50 percent off your choice of paperback novels. Limits and exclusions apply. Available all day.

10am-6pm.

4400 Heatherdowns Blvd. #5 | 419-389-1155 | Check Facebook for more information.

10am-6pm. Nevermore Used Books has an assortment of sales for the day as well as free cupcakes, a gift certificate giveaway and an opportunity to win two tickets for the upcoming Cirque Du Soleil show at the Huntington Center. 10-5pm.

2856 W. Sylvania Ave. | 419-593-0093 | facebook.com/NeverMore2856