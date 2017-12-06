Whether you need a last-minute gift or want to stock up on books for yourself, the Friends of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s Happy Holiday Book Flood Sale will help stock your shelves. Offering a local version of Iceland’s Christmas Book Flood, the sale will provide major savings: $7 per plastic bag full of books, $10 per tote bag full of books, plus an extra 30 percent off all clearance gift items in the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library’s Classic Gift Shop. For every bag of books purchased, one book from the Gift Shop corridor will be donated to a local shelter.

December 13-23.

Classics Gift Shop in the garage level of the Main Library,

325 N. Michigan St.,

419-259-5358. | toledolibrary.org