Getting your word’s worth: UT Press hosts Open House, local authors

The University of Toledo Press will host an Open House on Wednesday, May 9 showcasing its latest publications. With a diverse catalog, the Press offers something for every kind of reader, along with a chance to support and learn about one of our community’s educational assets.

Evolving with the region

The May 9 event will feature recently published books, with authors available for autographs and discussion. Notable works include “Hindsight” by photographer Ben Morales, a stark photographic depiction of significant buildings in the region, and the multi-authored “Caps, Capes and Caring,” a work that documents the history of eight Toledo-based nursing schools and their graduates. Attendees can also pick up a copy of “From Glaciers to Glass: Volume 1,” a compendium of Northwest Ohio history, along with an autographed copy of David Ossman’s “Sullen Art,” which showcases interviews and careers of renowned American poets.

The Press publishes manuscripts relevant to our region, including everything from local poetry chapbooks and academic journals to Northwest Ohio history and art. The Open House is an opportunity to support our local University Press. Managing Editor Yarko Kuk, who sees manuscripts through the publication process from start to finish, stressed that, as a collegiate institution, the University Press plays a vital role in making regional art and history available to the public. “Over the years, the role of University Presses has evolved, and while scholarship is still an important aspect of their mission, many have diversified into a variety of other areas,” Kuk said. The editor mentioned recent publications “The Calling” (Grubb) and “Can I Get A Witness” (Rockford) as further examples of the Press’s mission to expand its catalogue.

Local focus

During the event, visitors will have the chance to meet locally focused authors. Patricia Beach, one of the five nurses who authored “Caps, Capes and Caring,” remarked that her inspiration to write about a local issue came from personal experience and a need to to preserve and protect Toledo’s history.

Caps spans nearly a century in the nursing field, and details eight different schools in the Toledo area via first-hand accounts from nursing graduates. When asked about the inspiration for “Caps,” Beach replied, “Who would remember these things from the past? Who would tell the stories? [ . . . ] People spoke to us and trusted us with their memories. It became our responsibility to share these memories in the best way we could.”

Kuk stressed that events like the Open House fit well with the continued growth of the Press, with new titles by UT grads and community members soon announced for 2018 and 2019. “The UT Press is proud to produce books that document the rich culture and history of our area and its people,” he said. “We try to serve as caretakers of our community’s narrative and identity.”

UT Press Open House, 6:30pm, Wednesday, May 9.

University of Toledo Carlson Library, 2801 W. Bancroft St.

Find current publications and preorder forthcoming titles at utoledopress.com.