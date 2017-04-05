Feel like talking about the inevitable totalitarian takeover and other depressing intellectual pursuits? Join the George Orwell, 1984 Reading Group, which meets every Thursday to have high-minded discussions with the works of the great science fiction (or science fact?!) writer serving as the jumping-off point. Space is limited, so please only inquire if you are serious about contributing. Sign-carrying doomsday prophets and religious zealots need not apply. Call ahead to book your seat. The next meeting will be 5:30-7:30pm on Thursday, April 6. After that, meetings will be held April 13, 20 and 27.

Nevermore Used Bookstore

2856 W. Sylvania Ave. | 419-593-0093

facebook.com/NeverMore2856