Gathering Volumes hosts Coloring Book Club for adults

Coloring, which used to be just for kids, has now become an artistic discipline and a meditative hobby done in social circles, akin to yoga. If you are interested in finding the calming embrace of putting markers to paper and staying in the lines, check out Gathering Volumes’ Coloring Book Club. Bring colored pencils, pens, crayons, gel pens or whatever you want to use to shade illustrations and join the fun. The next meetup is Monday, August 21. 6-7pm. Ongoing.

Gathering Volumes

196 E. South Boundary St. | Perrysburg

567-336-6188 | gatheringvolumes.com