The Perrysburg-based independent bookstore has two upcoming February events:

Author Joshua McDowell will be live at the shop to do a reading and host a discussion from his book, Accidental Dad. An indictment of the legal system, this true story of a single father, who himself grew up fatherless, documents a seven-year journey by McDowell to battle the courts for his paternity rights. Those struggling with custody, child support, or visitation will have McDowell and his book as a guide through the process. Book signing to follow. 10-11am. Saturday, February 25.

Escape television and the internet for a bit so you can read Colson Whitehead’s sensational The Underground Railroad. Winner of the National Book Award for Fiction and the 2016 Andrew Carnegie Medal For Excellence, this tale tells of two slaves, Caesar and Cora who attempt to escape their Georgia plantation by following a literal underground railroad of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil. If you want to discuss the themes present in the story or just talk about how much you enjoyed the book, the Perrysburg Book Club has selected it for reading. Feel free to attend when the club meets at the store. 7pm. Tuesday, February 28.

Gathering Volumes | 196 E. S. Boundary St. | Perrysburg

(567) 336-6188 | gatheringvolumes.com