Fans of V.E. Schwab will be delighted to learn that the Fantasy Book Club is continuing to review the adventures of Kell Maresh, adopted prince of Red London. Meeting at Gathering Volumes, the Club will be reading A Gathering of Shadows, sequel to the smash hit A Darker Shade of Magic. Picking up four months after the events of the first book, the story sees a shadow of a former evil steadily rising. All are welcome to attend, even those who haven’t read the book. The Club meets the third Thursday of every month. 7pm. Thursday, March 16.

196 E. South Boundary St. | Perrysburg

567-336-6188 | gatheringvolumes.com