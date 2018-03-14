Cozy Up And Learn During National Poetry Month

Whether you’re a poet (or you don’t know it), April is National Poetry Month and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library is honoring the art of the written word with inspiring and creative programs.

In addition to two Poetry Speaks presentations— one featuring celebrated Def Poetry Jam poet and author Kevin Coval (7-8:30pm on Thursday, April 12 at the Main Library) and one featuring Jim Ferris, Joel Lipman, and 2016 Agnes Lynch Starrett Poetry Prize winner Erin Adair-Hodges (6:30-8:30pm on Tuesday, April 25 at the Main Library)— the Library will offer three different four-week poetry workshops that end with either a staged readings or exhibit by the participants:

On Wednesdays (April 4, 11, 18, 25) from 6:30-8:15pm at the Main Library, focus on Finishing Poetry with current and former Lucas County Poet Laureates, Jim Ferris and Joel Lipman. Special guests include Kevin Coval (April 11) and Erin Adair-Hodges (April 25). Register online.

On Thursdays (April 5, 12, 19, and May 3) from 6:30-8pm at the King Road branch library, join writers Cindy Bosley and Leonard Kress in an exploration of form and style during Poetic All Sorts. Register online.

On Saturdays (April 7, 14, 21, 28) from 2-3:30pm at the Sanger branch library, learn how to mash up poems and illustrations with Imani Lateef during Poetry Illustrated. Register online.

Of course, don’t forget to join TCP, The Fair Housing Center, The Arts Commission, the Library on 419 Day (Thursday, April 19) at the Main Branch for the 3rd annual Ode to the ZIP Code poetry reading, from 5:30-7:30pm. RSVP online.

All events are free and open to the public, but space is limited. Please register in advance. For more information: 419-259-5200. Toledolibrary.org