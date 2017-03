Anger looks great on paper— especially in the form of a poem. Join writers interested in political resistance for the “We The People” Bukowski Reading. Bring your favorite Bukowski poems, and your original works about resistance, for an evening with political poets, brooding Bukowski fans, angry artists and the glue the binds them all together— booze. 5:30pm. Sunday, March 19.

The Attic on Adams

1701 Adams St. | 419-243-5350

theatticonadams.com