Amanda Filippelli on The Importance of Storytelling

Storytelling, an invaluable skill, allows you to relate to an audience while conveying key information about a larger issue. Not just for creatives, The Importance of Storytelling is a presentation by Amanda Filippelli for the ongoing Code City series.

Filipelli, an associate editor for the Oyez Review in Chicago, has worked in every aspect of publishing and will discuss the value of spinning verbal yarns while telling a few stories of her own.

Code City is a free collective that meets bi-monthly for discussions and presentations on the avenues of creativity, technology, and business.

6-8pm. Monday, August 7.

Rustbelt Coffee, 119 N. Ontario St.,

419-819-5988. codecity.co Free