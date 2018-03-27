30 Days Of Poetry At The Toledo Lucas County Public Library

Whether you’re a poet (or you don’t know it), April is National Poetry Month and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library is honoring the art of the written word with inspiring and creative programs.

In addition to Poetry Speaks presentations, the Library will offer three different four-week poetry workshops that end with either a staged reading or performances by participants.

 Wednesdays (April 4, 11, 18, 25) | 6:30-8:15pm

Focus on Finishing Poetry with current and former Lucas County Poet Laureates Jim Ferris and Joel Lipman.

Special guests: Kevin Coval on April 11 | Erin Adair-Hodges on April 25. (Main Library)

 Thursdays (April 5, 12, 19, and May 3) | 6:30-8pm

Join writers Cindy Bosley and Leonard Kress in an exploration of form and style during Poetic All Sorts. (King Road Branch Library)

 Saturdays (April 7, 14, 21, 28) | 2-3:30pm

Learn how to mash up poems and illustrations with Imani Lateef during Poetry Illustrated. (Sanger Branch Library)

 Of course, don’t forget to join TCP, The Fair Housing Center, The Arts Commission, and the Library on 419 Day (Thursday, April 19 | 5:30-7:30pm) for the 3rd Annual Ode To The ZIP Code poetry reading! (Main Library)

All events are free and open to the public, but space is limited.

Please register in advance.

MORE INFO: 419-259-5200 | toledolibrary.org