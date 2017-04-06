What does your zip code mean to you?

Last year, we joined the Toledo Fair Housing Center, the Arts Commission and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library and asked our community that very question— and we were overwhelmed by the responses. Short poems from our neighbors detailing how they felt about their neighborhood came pouring in— some sentimental, some funny, some happy, some somber— but each as unique as the writer. We had to do it again.

This year’s contest was huge. Over 250 odes were submitted by Northwest Ohio residents, providing us a peek inside their home and giving us answers to the questions we would never think to ask.

Here are ten of those odes, all highly scored by our judges.

Come cheer on all of the poets, hear the wonderful odes, and help determine the winners, during the our 419 Day Ode to the Zip Code Celebration, from 5:30-8pm on Wednesday, April 19 at Main Branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library (325 N. Michigan St.) in downtown Toledo.

Karen Ash, of 43537

Resident of her zip code for: 25 years— ”I have always lived within a few blocks of the Maumee except for those college years. As a matter of fact, I was born on the Maumee River!”

It happens every year.

Spring breaks overnight,

Fisherman appear almost on cue.

Pickups with trailers

Fat fish, dripping waders, boastful winners….dinner!

“I’m a River rat. Spring is always special with that muddy/fishy smell of the river, a smell you can almost taste, wafting through the air. Boats arrive on the water, fishermen come back in the evening light…. I imagine the fish intently swimming through the murky river. I love the whole sense of it. I hope this poem makes others look at my river differently, rather than think of it as just an afterthought.”

Justin Longacre, of 43613



Resident of his zip code for: the last 3 years— “But I also grew up in this zip code. So, most of my life I guess.”

Tailpipes shake babyboomer sternums

outside Toledo cantinas.

Waxed black thoraxes recline on kickstands

laughing from chrome throats.

“Toledo has a specifically midwestern kind of Mexican restaurant where babyboomers ride their motorcycles, eat melted cheese, drink tequila, and let the work week dissolve. 43613 has a weird confluence of these restaurants, and this is my loving ode to that experience. “

Jane Bihn, of 43537

Resident of her zip code for: 14 years.

Deli, Bakery, Fish House

Fresh produce galore

Home Improvement, Automotive, Pet Supplies

One Stop Store

Alas, “The Andersons” will be no more.

“My husband and I frequently shop The Andersons for its value, selection and convenience and are sorry to see the retail store close. My Ode is a eulogy of sorts to a good community neighbor.”

Abygail Spurling, for 43620

Resident of her zip code for: 16 years (her entire life).

Grapefruit orange juice twist

At Black Kite

Squeezed from the sunlight dripping down

Collingwood ivy

“The inspiration for my poem was a date at Black Kite when my boyfriend asked if he could get grapefruit juice and OJ mixed. It was a beautiful sunny day. I’ve been involved in Children’s Theater Workshop at the Collingwood Arts Center for years, so the building has happy memories for me.”

Madison McQueen, for 43615



Resident of her zip code for: 3 years.

I can see the

cratered face of

the moon in all of the

potholes

littering my way towards home.

“I recently started to learn how to drive. As a new driver, I’ve had to realize to avoid the potholes on the road in the area (which are everywhere). This discovery about the streets in my zip code inspired me to write this poem.”

Leah Fox, for 43616

Resident of her zip for: 2 ½ years, but Toledo her entire life.

perched upon winding pipelines

gentle orange glow

towering flames lick the night sky

flicker

refinery lights are my suburban constellations

“Day or night, the refinery is a notable staple among our neighborhood skyline. Whether it’s the tall burning fire or plumes of steam, my children are always in awe of the view. Seeing their wonder in the ordinary has inspired me to challenge my perspectives of the world around me.”

Valerie King, for 43614

Resident of her zip code for: 10 ½ years.

Plenty good stuff is

what we possess:

culture, diversity, higher learning, green space

so

our zip epitomizes success

“For me cultural offerings, places of higher learning, abundant green space, and diversity in all aspects are crucial to me feeling at home and in sync with my environment. I feel the 43614 zip code provides these elements in spades and is in fact a microcosm of any thriving city.”

Sandra Rivers Gil, for 43615

Resident of her zip code for: 13 years.

Cool walking jazz swinging

Laidback picnic crowds

Sprawled smooth like lush improvised lawns

Sunset

Lyrics strolling like eavesdropped memories

“I am inspired by the Jazz in the Botanical Gardens; the way people from all walks of life can seek commonality through familiar melodies and food, all in the midst of escalating world events; and just kickback and reminisce about simpler times.”

Lydia Horvath, for 43609

Resident of her zip code for: 7 years, as a kid. Now, she’s at 43620.

Near Detroit and Airport

We finally settled

Family of six, crowding into rentals

(here’s where I won’t discuss the summer we were homeless)

But there on Somerset, my very own pink bedroom

“This poem is about 43609, where my family bought our first home in 1984. I was 13 and I lived there until I left home at age 20. My parents still live there, and we visit them often, so I still feel very connected to the area. I moved, A LOT, as a kid. I never went to any one school for more than 2 years before high school. This poem is about the sense of security and calm that came from having my own room, in our very own house, at long last.”

Shannon Carmony, for 43612

Resident of her zip code for: 37-39 years, (almost her whole life).

Red Wells roast beef

Corner store slushies

Family bike rides through the neighborhood

Hope

Sledding Hill

“My poem included memories from my childhood up through today! I’m sure many people in the neighborhood can relate.”