The Zepf Center invites you to Serve Up An Ace during their 10th annual tennis fundraiser and silent auction to benefit the Zepf Center Recovery House, a sober living environment for men and women ages 18 and older. Play ball, enjoy a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and more while benefitting this important and necessary community resource. Game, set, match! 7-11pm. Saturday, March 18. $35.

Twos Athletic Club

2222 Cass Rd. | 419-841-7701

zepfcenter.org | events@zepfcenter.org