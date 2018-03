Experience yoga in a unique atmosphere. Monroga: bodyART class will move from outside into The Cloister, an intimate medieval stone courtyard at Toledo Museum of Art. Practice breathing and balance techniques, elements of dance and conditioning exercises during this full mind-body experience. $15/members. $20/non-members. 10:30-11:30am Saturday, March 17.

Toledo Museum of Art GlasSalon

2445 Monroe St. | 419-255-8000

toledomuseum.org