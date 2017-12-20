Women’s Wellness Workshop at Toledo Yacht Club Historical Fundraiser

Make 2018 more relaxing by learning how to recharge your body and mind during a fundraiser for the Toledo Yacht Club Historical Fund. Deb Reis (Nurse, Nia Dance Instructor and Certified Clinical Aromatherapist) will join Leslie Madaras (Nurse, Certified in Yoga and Integrative Therapy) to co-host a Women’s Wellness Workshop on the benefits of using essential oils during yoga. No experience necessary. Class size is limited, please register in advance.

$15 | 10am Saturday, January 13.

Toledo Yacht Club Ballroom, 3900 N. Summit St.

419-381-1956.

jmathias@bex.net. | debrareis@gmail.com