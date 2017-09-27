Wersell’s Bike Shop presents Glow Roll 419

Decorate your bike with bright lights and spin your wheels for the GLOW ROLL 419, presented by Wersell’s Bike Shop. Six and 12-mile routes through Toledo’s neighborhoods will celebrate and support Read for Literacy and Claire’s Day. Registration ($25/individual, $100/team of five) includes an official tee shirt, safety maps, rest stops, and a finish line party at The Pub at the Paula Brown Shop. 6:30-10pm. Friday, October 20. United Way of Greater Toledo, 424 Jackson St. To register, stop in at Wersell’s Bike Shop (2860 Central Ave.), call 419-242-7323 ext. 10, or go to rflglowroll419.eventbrite.com