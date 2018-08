Get some physical exercise while also exercising your brain. Join Toledo Bikes and the Toledo History Museum in a 10-mile bike ride around town, highlighting historical points in downtown and the Old West End. After the ride, the group will meet at a local bar for good times and drinks. Helmets and lights required. $10.

Meet at 6pm Saturday, August 18.

Toledo Bikes | 1114 Washington St

419-386-6090 | facebook.com/toledobikecoop