Feeling off? Whether you’re lethargic, under the weather, easily-ill or your body just isn’t running smoothly, these everyday symptoms might be related. Find out more about these unhealthy relationships from Dr. Cass Ingram, author of over 20 books on natural healing, when he discusses the disease fighting properties of wild medicinal spice extracts during his lecture, The Infection Connection. 7-8:30pm. Thursday, March 9.

