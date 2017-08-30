Pick up your pooch and head to the park for the first ever Humane Ohio Tails on the Trails Walk and Run 5K. This family-friendly event will offer canine companions a tail-wagging good time— and provide a little exercise. Walk or run the 5K route with your dog and then enjoy snacks from food trucks. All funds raised will help maintain affordable spay-neuter services for cats and dogs in the Northwest Ohio region. The walk is free, but registration for the run is $25. Donations are encouraged. 8:30am run. 9:30am walk.

Saturday, September 9.

Side Cut Metropark

1025 W. River Rd. | Maumee

419-266-5607 | Humaneohio.org