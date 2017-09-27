While you might know Walt Churchill as a grocer, he’s also a long-time Toledo Roadrunner. Join the crew for the 50th Churchill’s Half Marathon and ProMedica 5k to End Hunger. One of the oldest half marathons in the country, the 13.1-mile Churchill’s race will begin at Perrysburg High School and wind through the rolling hills along the Maumee River, finishing at The Shops at Fallen Timbers. For something shorter, opt for the ProMedica 5k, with start and finish at the Shops at Fallen Timbers. Proceeds from the race will go towards the St. Paul’s, Food for Thought, the Toledo Roadrunners scholarship funds as well as the Toledo Roadrunners Community Grant Program. Both races begin at 9am on Saturday, November 11. For the half marathon: $55 until 11/10, or $65 on race day. For the 5k: $30 until 11/10, or $35 on race day. For more information on registration and participation, visit churchillshalfmarathon.org